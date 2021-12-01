Amazon ups offshore wind power purchase from Ørsted

Amazon has signed a new corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Ørsted to offtake the output of 100 MW from Ørsted’s 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm in Germany.

The deal is in addition to the 250 MW CPPA signed in December 2020, meaning that Amazon will offtake a total of 350 MW from Borkum Riffgrund 3, once the offshore wind farm enters commercial operation, expected in 2025.

With this latest agreement with Amazon, Ørsted has over the past two years signed offshore wind CPPAs for an accumulated capacity of 1,764 MW across its global portfolio. Earlier this week Google also signed up to offtake 50 MW of the Borkum Riffgrund 3.

Amazon and Ørsted have also agreed that Amazon will offtake the output of the 16 MW Ballykeel onshore wind farm in Northern Ireland, which Ørsted expects to take final investment decision on later this year.