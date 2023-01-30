Amer Shipping contracts bulker newbuilds at Concordia Damen

Dutch inland shipping company Amer Shipping has contracted compatriot yard Concordia Damen for a pair of bulk carrier newbuilds.

The 110-m-long in-house-developed newbuilds named CDS Dry Cargo 110 have been designed to transport a lot of tonnage at a low draft and with a relatively small footprint, due to their optimised hull shape for low resistance.

Active mainly in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland, Amer Shipping operates a fleet of 57 vessels, including owned tankers, bulkers and container vessels as well as associated ships. The company transports around 8m tons of cargo per year, mainly raw materials for construction projects and project cargo for various industries.

Peter Buijks, co-owner of Amer Shipping, said: “We have been working on making our daily operations more sustainable for some time now. New ships must match this effort. These two bulk carriers are based on Concordia Damen’s Parsifal tankers and a lot of research has been done on them, such as speed versus fuel consumption, resistance and future adaptability. For example, we’ll install Stage V engines and shaft generators. Our customers are increasingly looking at their CO2 emissions. In order to continue to serve them well, we are developing ourselves along with this trend and are looking at various options to reduce our footprint. These ships fit in well with our goal.”

Concordia Damen has been building some of its proven designs in stock, allowing shorter delivery times. As a result, Amer units are expected for delivery in June and the end of 2023 for an undisclosed price.