American broker joins the carbon offset rush

Another shipbroker has joined the throng of outlets offering carbon credit services to clients.

America’s Charles R. Weber Company has teamed with climate corporate advisor Bluesource to offer shipping operators carbon credits t. Through this alliance, Charles R. Weber’s clients will have the ability to calculate and offset emissions from their voyages. Projects include improved forest management, landfill gas capture, and hydrofluorocarbon emission reduction or capture from industrial processes.

Christos Papanicolaou, co-managing director of Charles R. Weber, commented: “While carbon offsets are still voluntary for our industry, it is expected that they will play an important role as governing bodies such as the IMO and the EU further refine their plans for greenhouse gas reductions.”

Other shipbrokers that have announced carbon-offsetting services in recent months include Simpson Spence Young, IFCHOR, Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS) and McQuilling Partners.