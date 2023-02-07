American ship repair firm changes hands

Funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle and private equity firm Stellex Capital Management have announced a definitive agreement to sell America’s Titan Acquisition Holdings, a bi-coastal leader in ship repair services and marine and heavy complex fabrication, to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.

Titan is comprised of Vigor Industrial, an infrastructure, defence, and maritime services company based in Portland, Oregon; MHI Holdings, a ship repair, maintenance, and other ship husbandry services company based in Norfolk, Virginia; and Continental Maritime of San Diego (CMSD).

Jim Marcotuli, Titan’s CEO, said: “Under new ownership, we will focus on sustaining improvements made, identifying additional areas of improvement, and opportunities for future growth.”