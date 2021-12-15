Ammonia-fuelled newcastlemax project makes headway

An innovative ammonia-fuelled newcastlemax bulker design from Anglo-Eastern Technical Services (AETS), a technical consulting arm of Hong Kong-based shipmanagement giant Anglo-Eastern, has been granted approval in principle (AIP) by American class society ABS.

The dual-fuel 210,000 dwt ship design is said to sacrifice no cargo space by using deck-mounted IMO Type C tanks under the accommodation block on each side of the vessel. AETS has designed the system for retrofit to existing vessels as well as ammonia-fueled and ammonia-ready newbuildings.

“The transition to alternative fuels is an unavoidable part of our industry’s journey towards net-zero propulsion technologies. Having in place advanced alternative ship designs of equivalent safety as conventional vessels will facilitate the rate of adaptation. We are proud to be a first mover at this critical juncture of decarbonising international shipping,” said Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern Univan.

Earlier this year, Anglo-Eastern became the first shipmanager to join Itochu Corporation’s joint study framework aimed at advancing ammonia as an alternative marine fuel. The study group was first launched in June with 23 founding member companies and has since grown to over 30 participants. Members include CMA CGM, FMG, Genco, Maersk, Rio Tinto and Vale, as well as class societies DNV, ClassNK and Lloyd’s Register, plus MAN Energy Solutions, amongst others.

ABS also recently moved to support the adoption of ammonia as a marine fuel with the publication of guidance for the design and construction of ammonia-fueled vessels.

“Ammonia is a fuel with high potential as a solution for shipping companies looking to decarbonize their operations. ABS is committed to supporting its safe adoption by the industry and is working with forward-thinking companies such as AETS to develop the systems the industry will require,” added Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS chairman, president and CEO.