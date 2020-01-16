Ammonia-fuelled tanker project moves ahead

Malaysia’s flagship carrier MISC along with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), Lloyd’s Register (LR) and MAN Energy Solutions have announced that they will work together on a joint development project for an ammonia-fuelled tanker.

Yee Yang Chien, president of MISC, said: “At MISC, we believe the global maritime industry needs to be more collaborative in defining our future together, rather than being confrontational and fragmented in our efforts. I am very glad that our distinguished partners have come together with MISC to showcase joint leadership in developing one of the pathways towards a zero-carbon future for the maritime industry. We need more shining examples of partnerships and collaborations in our industry and it is my hope that this will encourage our peers in the industry to also join hands with others to advance the zero-carbon agenda.”

MISC, owned by Malaysia’s energy giant Petronas, has made big fuel plans of late, announcing late last year that half of its fleet would feature LNG dual fuel propulsion by 2030.

Commenting on the tie-up with MISC, Nick Brown, marine and offshore director at Lloyd’s Register and a strong believer in ammonia’s potential in shipping, commented: “These are exciting times as we commence the industry’s fourth propulsion revolution as during LR’s history we have supported the transition from wind to coal to oil and now look forward to safely decarbonising.”