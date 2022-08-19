Ammonia power plant and bunkering terminal planned for Jurong Port

Singapore’s Jurong Port has partnered up with subsidiaries of Japan’s multinational engineering firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and power generation major JERA to jointly explore establishing a 100% ammonia direct combustion power plant and encourage ammonia demand to be ready for ammonia bunkering in the future.

Jurong Port and MHI’s Asia Pacific unit in August 2021 signed a memorandum of understanding for a pre-feasibility study on ammonia direct combustion technology for green power generation, which was concluded in March.

Under the new agreement, the trio plans to build the 60 MW gas turbine combined cycle plant on Jurong Island, which houses the country’s chemical and energy industries.

The project aims to supply green electricity and also develop an ammonia bunkering terminal for ships as part of Singapore’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

“We feel this MoU could help pave the way for encouraging the adoption of hydrogen in Singapore through aggregation of demand across multiple sectors, mainly the power sector and the maritime sector, thereby addressing the chicken-and-egg conundrum of infrastructure versus demand needs for maritime and domestic power generation,” said Ooi Boon Hoe, chief executive officer of Jurong Port.