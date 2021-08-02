AmmPower to provide green ammonia energy solutions to Brazil’s Porto Central

Vancouver-based AmmPower Corp. has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Porto Central in Brazil’s state of Espírito Santo, for the development of a green ammonia production facility, storage and distribution. The Canadian resource-exploration company, increasingly focused on clean energy, will provide green ammonia technology to help with port energy solutions, including the production of fuel for shipping. Porto Central will also work with AmmPower to deliver energy to the national grid, as well as internationally.

“AmmPower’s technology will allow Porto Central to use green hydrogen and ammonia as fuel for the large ships at its port, as well as the small tugboats and other machinery at site,” said Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO.

“Furthermore, the ability to help provide clean power to Brazil’s national grid, and produce clean fertilizer for their large population, presents a huge opportunity.” Brazil currently imports 90% of its fertilizer; AmmPower will help create increased self-sufficiency for the country in the agricultural space and food industry.

Porto Central is being developed as a deep-water multipurpose industrial port complex, with access to highways, future railways and other infrastructure. It will serve different strategic economic sectors, such as oil and gas, energy generation, offshore support, agriculture, mining, container, general cargo and industries.

Jose Salomão Fadlalah, CEO of Porto Central, said, “The partnership with AmmPower is fully in line with the goals of Porto Central to develop a clean and green energy hub, creating a sustainable business infrastructure helping to accelerating the energy transition.”