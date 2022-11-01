Amogy and Southern Devall announce partnership and tank barge project

Amogy, a US company that offers ammonia-based, emission-free power solutions to decarbonise transportation, and Southern Devall (formerly Southern Towing Company & Devall Towing), which specialises in transporting bulk liquid chemicals and fertilizer products, have developed a strategic partnership and technology-deployment project.

Southern Devall delivers ammonia to terminals for export and agricultural and chemical customers along America’s inland waterways. Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power system converts ammonia into hydrogen for use in fuel cells or as a more energy-dense method of long-distance hydrogen transportation. The system, already demonstrated in a farming tractor and aerial drone, is now being scaled for use in larger applications, including ships and ammonia bunkering barges. This partnership will provide Amogy with access to vast ammonia infrastructure, as well as the Southern Devall team’s expertise in handling ammonia and maritime operations.

The two companies have initiated work on their first technology deployment, a retrofit of a barge that is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023. An Amogy powerpack will generate the power needed to reliquefy ammonia as it heats up over the course of a voyage, instead of a diesel genset. The Amogy system will keep the ammonia tank pressure low, enabling Southern Devall to deliver ammonia to customers upon arrival and increase the utilization and profitability of its fleet.

Amogy’s system recently received approval in principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register for a powerpack design similar to what the team will look to deploy in this project.

Following the barge integration and demonstration, Amogy and Southern Devall plan to pursue retrofits of additional barges and tugboats, creating an ammonia-powered fleet that includes cargo transportation vessels, as well as bunkering barges for efficient, emission-free refueling of ammonia-powered ships.