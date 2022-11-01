Amon Maritime sets sights on offshore sector with ammonia-fuelled PSV newbuilds

Norwegian ammonia shipping company Amon Maritime has launched a new company specialising in the offshore market with the aim of building, owning and operating a fleet of ammonia-powered platform supply vessels for the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

All PSVs on the NCS will release zero emissions by 2030, requiring around 80 newbuilds or significantly modified or rebuilt ships to be delivered between 2025 and 2030, the company said. This is the next generation

Amon has developed an ammonia-fuelled PSV that features Kongsberg Maritime design and technologies “to meet oil companies’ current and future offshore logistics needs.” The ship has already received approval in principle from the class society DNV and the very first preliminary flag approval from the Norwegian Maritime Authority for an ammonia-powered ship.

The new company, called Amon Offshore, is said to be working to obtain charter contracts, with the first ships envisioned for delivery in 2025. The vessels will be managed by Amon Maritime’s in-house, fully integrated new shipmanagement setup in Norway – Ula Ship Management, a joint venture with Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

“This is the next generation. We are combining new technologies with future requirements, enabling capabilities only available for newbuildings. Our vessels will be carbon free, future proof, and holistically designed for ammonia fuel from the ground up,” said André Risholm, founder and CEO of Amon Maritime.

Ammonia fuel will be made available with a floating bunkering terminal at the selected supply base from affiliated company Azane Fuel Solutions, with fuel provided by project partner Yara Clean Ammonia.