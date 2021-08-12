Ampelmann awarded 13 offshore wind contracts in Europe

Dutch offshore access provider Ampelmann has secured 13 contracts in the European offshore wind sector in the first half of 2021.

Under the contracts, Ampelmann will enable the installation and maintenance of wind farms by providing motion compensated gangway solutions for both personnel and cargo transfer.

For all 13 campaigns, the company will use its A-type and E1000 systems, which will support the installation of several new wind farms, among them the Horn Sea Two, Moray East and Hollandse Kust.

Among the recently secured projects is one in France, a new market for Ampelmann, where it is supporting the installation of the wind farm foundations.

“Securing these projects has brought us new opportunities to deliver the highest level of safety to offshore operations,” said Bob Rollerman, business developer for Europe at Ampelmann.