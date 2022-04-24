Ampelmann signs first contract in US offshore wind market

Ampelmann, the Dutch offshore access provider, has signed its first contract in the US offshore wind market. The company will supply an E1000 motion compensated system to the marine transportation and towing company Otto Candies to facilitate operations during the construction of the Southfork, Revolution and Sunrise wind farms, three commercial-scale wind farms in the northeast US Atlantic.

According to the company, this transaction will introduce walk to work (W2W) vessels to the American renewable energy sector, although motion compensated systems are well-known in the American oil and gas sector.

In Q3 2023, the E1000 will be fitted onto the inspection, maintenance and repair vessel Paul Candies to support the hook-up and commissioning of turbines. The system is designed to provide safe access for personnel and to hoist cargo, equipment and tools weighing up to a 1,000 kg in rough sea conditions. The gangway’s fuel transfer capabilities will allow for testing of the generators and turbines.

By converting the Paul Candies into a W2W vessel, the E1000 will enable the servicing of multiple turbines at once, increasing the speed and efficiency of operations.