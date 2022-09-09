Amplify Energy reaches agreement with State of California, resolving all matters associated with 2021 oil spill

Amplify Energy Corp., the Houston-based oil and gas company that owns the pipeline that leaked about 25,000 gallons of oil offshore Huntington Beach, California, in October last year, has reached an agreement with the State of California to resolve all criminal matters involving the company and its subsidiaries stemming from the leak.

As part of the resolution with the State of California, Amplify has agreed to enter a plea of No Contest to six misdemeanor charges. If approved by the court, the company will pay a fine in the amount of $4.9m to be distributed among the State of California, including the State’s Fish and Game Preservation Fund, and Orange County. Amplify also will serve a one-year term of probation and has agreed to certain compliance enhancements to its operations.

This resolution, along with the plea agreement regarding federal criminal matters announced in August, if approved by both courts, will resolve all criminal matters stemming from the incident.

Amplify also reached an agreement in principle in August with the plaintiffs in a class action suit to resolve all civil claims against Amplify and its subsidiaries.

Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s President and CEO, commented, “This resolution with the State of California, which follows Amplify’s plea agreement with the US Attorney’s office, further reflects the commitments we made immediately following the incident to the communities and environment impacted by the release. We worked diligently to support the successful clean-up and remediation efforts, including deploying upwards of 1,800 oil spill response contractors, have paid covered claims as expeditiously as possible, and continue to work cooperatively with the various state and federal agencies investigating these matters. Amplify Energy remains committed to safely operating in a way that ensures the protection of the environment and the surrounding communities.”

Amplify announced earlier this year that it is suing Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) and COSCO, which are accused of dragging their anchors over and damaging the pipeline.