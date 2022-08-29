Amplify Energy reaches agreement with US Attorney’s Office over 2021 California oil leak

Amplify Energy Corp., the Houston-based oil and gas company that owns the pipeline that leaked about 25,000 gallons of oil offshore Huntington Beach, California, in October last year, has reached an agreement with the US government, subject to court review and approval, to resolve all federal criminal matters involving the company and its subsidiaries stemming from the leak.

As part of the resolution, Amplify has agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor negligent discharge of oil in violation of the Clean Water Act. If approved by the court, Amplify will pay a fine of approximately $7.1m in installments over a period of three years, serve a term of four years’ probation and reimburse governmental agencies approximately $5.8m for their response to this event. Amplify also has agreed to implement certain compliance measures, including installation of a new leak-detection system and increased remote-operated vehicle inspections of the pipeline.

Amplify president and CEO Martyn Willsher said in a statement: “From the outset, Amplify Energy has been committed to working cooperatively with the various agencies investigating this incident. We believe this resolution, which is subject to court review and approval, reflects the commitments we made immediately following the incident to impacted parties and is in the best interest of Amplify and its stakeholders. We are committed to safely operating in a way that ensures the protection of the environment and the surrounding communities.”

Amplify also last week reached an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs in a class action suit to resolve all civil claims against Amplify and its subsidiaries. The settlement will be funded under the company’s insurance policies, and the final agreement will be subject to court approval.

In July, Amplify agreed to pay Orange County $956,352 to cover the county’s costs related to the incident.

Amplify announced earlier this year that it is suing Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) and COSCO, which are accused of dragging their anchors over and damaging the pipeline.