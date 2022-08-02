Amplify Energy to pay nearly $1m for 2021 California oil spill

On July 26, the Orange County Board of Supervisors accepted a proposed $956,352 settlement from Amplify Energy Corp., the Houston-based oil and gas company that owns the pipeline that leaked about 25,000 gallons of oil offshore Huntington Beach, California, in October last year.

Katrina Foley of the Orange County Board of Supervisors said the settlement was a “win for the taxpayers.”

“We are grateful that we got it resolved in a fairly short order and got the county reimbursed for every dollar expended, including attorney’s fees and costs,” she told The Los Angeles Times.

Amplify announced earlier this year that it is suing Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) and COSCO, which are accused of dragging their anchors over and damaging the pipeline.

The spill cleanup required hundreds of workers and closed down fishing in the area for about six weeks.

According to The Orange County Register, the City of Huntington Beach will also seek reimbursement of more than $600,000 in costs related to the spill.