AMPTC offloads LR2 pair

Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company (AMPTC) has offloaded a pair of 2008-built LR2 tankers to undisclosed buyers.

Multiple brokers reported the en bloc deal for the 112,500 dwt Alburaq and Sea Legend fitted with ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) in the price range of $70m.

Both tankers, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), are currently priced just shy of $36m by VesselsValue. Similar deals in August, such as for the one-year younger LR2 Argo, former Aspasia Lemos, were in the $34m region, according to Clarksons.

AMPTC booked four 114,000 dwt dual-fuelled LR2s at HHI last year for delivery in 2024. The Kuwait-based owner paid around $328m for the quartet, which was the first order in five years after ordering a pair of suezmaxes at the same shipyard.