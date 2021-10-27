AsiaMiddle EastTankers

AMPTC returns to Hyundai Heavy for dual-fuel LR2 quartet

Adis AjdinOctober 28, 2021
Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company (AMPTC) has returned to its shipbuilder of choice, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), with an order for four dual-fuelled LR2 tankers.

The Kuwait-based owner is paying $328m for the 114,000 dwt quarter set to deliver in 2024.

The deal is AMPTC’s first order in five years after booking a pair of suezmaxes at the same shipyard in South Korea. The company currently has a fleet of 13 tankers, including two LPG carriers.

