AMPTC returns to South Korean yard for VLGC duo

Adis AjdinMarch 20, 2023
Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company (AMPTC) has returned to its shipbuilder of choice, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), with an order for a pair of very large gas carriers.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the shipbuilding holding company of Hyundai Heavy, revealed the order in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The ships will be delivered to the Kuwait-based owner by end-August 2026 in a deal worth nearly $206m at today’s exchange rate.

AMPTC booked four 114,000 dwt dual-fuelled LR2s at HHI in 2021 for delivery in 2024. The owner of 11 ships paid around $328m for the quartet, which was the first order in five years after ordering a pair of suezmaxes at the same shipyard. The company currently has two VLGCs in its fleet.

