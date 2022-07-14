Amsterdam port to host 500 MW green hydrogen plant

HyCC a joint venture of the European electrochemical company Nobian and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), has unveiled plans to build a green hydrogen plant in the Amsterdam port area by 2027.

HyCC and the Port of Amsterdam have completed a first feasibility study, and the 500 MW project, called H2era, will be further developed in the coming months during the pre-FEED study phase.

Discussions are currently underway with various parties to use the hydrogen to decarbonise industries in the region, but HyCC said the hydrogen could also be used for transport. The partners said that in the future, the new plant could also be linked to a national pipeline network to enable the exchange of hydrogen between industrial clusters.

“500 megawatt of green hydrogen production is an enormous asset for the regional hydrogen economy. With this project, the Port of Amsterdam strengthens its position as a frontrunner in the transition to a sustainable, circular economy,” said Dorine Bosman, a chief investment officer of the Port of Amsterdam.

HyCC is also working with the Port of Amsterdam and Tata Steel on a 100 MW plant at the site of Tata Steel IJmuiden, called project H2ermes.