Analyst Abstract

Tankers

“Signs of spring are appearing not only in the parks but in the economy, too,” London-based Braemar ACM noted on Monday, echoing a widespread belief among shipping analysts that the worst appears to be over for loss-making crude tankers.

“Crude inventories are reported to have normalised and are back in line with the expected average forecasts going forward in the mid-2020s,” Braemar ACM suggested.

“The underlying themes behind a rebound from present trough and sub-breakeven le...