Analyst Abstract

Liners are printing money by the billion. The year 2021 will go down as historic and unprecedented in terms of container shipping profits as rates continue their Eiger-like ascent.

Drewry’s World Container Index, published last Thursday, saw its steepest climb since its inception in 2012.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index rose a further 15.9% or $1,104 to reach $8,061.65 per feu, which is 332% higher than the same week in 2020.

Rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles in...