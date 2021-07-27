Analyst Abstract

Containers

Container shipping continued to set multiple records in July, with all-time spot and charter rate highs knocked off on a weekly basis. The peak season is in full swing, boxports are under intense pressure and liners are printing cash while coming up with novel names for new, ever more creative surcharges for their severely late containers.

The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) – the benchmark liner spot reference – crossed the 4,000 point for the first time earlier th...