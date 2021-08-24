Analyst Abstract

Tankers

By common consent the dire markets for tankers are unlikely to improve much this year. And yet asset prices remain solid - a strange twist to a sector that has had to get used to the doldrums.

Part of the reason tankers have appreciated in price in 2021 is down to the increased bargaining power of shipyards, a new report from Drewry suggests.

VLCC newbuild prices moved up by 16% between December 2020 and July 2021 to $100m whereas suezmax newbuild prices increased by ~20% to $6...