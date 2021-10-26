Analyst Abstract

Tankers

Think tanker ordering and you’d not be alone in believing it’s been a muted year for signed and sealed newbuild contracts. Think again.

This discrepancy between data and perception was picked up by analysts at BRS this month. According to BRS data, over January to September, 163 tankers of 34,000 dwt or above totalling 19.7m dwt were ordered. On a number of units basis, this marks an increase of 12% on orders placed over the same period of 2020 while it is also 37% higher than the...