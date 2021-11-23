Analyst Abstract

Containers
The transpacific has been the greatest source of wealth earned for carriers during this record earnings year for liner shipping. However, there are plenty of signs to suggest this American imports bonanza has peaked.
Higher inventory levels and lower growth in consumption of containerised goods will ease the pressure at US ports in the second half of next year, Danish Ship Finance suggested in a report issued on November 11. Consequently, the active fleet will gradually expand,...
