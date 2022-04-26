Analyst Abstract

Tankers

Most shipping segments in the 21st century have relied on strong Chinese demand to post solid returns. There’s been a bit of a strange paradox then in April, a month where Fearnleys suggested the pendulum has swung firmly in owners’ favour finally, and yet Chinese oil demand has slammed as tightly shut as an accommodation complex in Shanghai.

After an extended period of weak rates, the tanker sector is also now seeing notably improved earnings on the back of impacts from the Russi...