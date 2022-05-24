Analyst Abstract

Dry Bulk

Capesize rates have more than doubled in May, nudging towards $40,000 a day, with many looking at the coming summer months in the northern hemisphere as a period where the sector could kick on to record some hefty profits as miners ramp output and countries rush to cover coal shortages.

“There are hopes for an even stronger second half since the forward curve for capesizes is expected to enjoy higher freight rates, with June capesize FFAs showing a gain of around 14% week-on-week...