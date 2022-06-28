Analyst Abstract

Containers

Analysts had been pretty patient waiting to call box shipping’s fortunes. As is always the case, freight rates slip after Chinese New Year (CNY) for many weeks through to the onset of the peak season. No one was willing to call out whether this year’s traditional post-CNY slide was normal, or the harbinger of the end of the current record cycle. That is, until about 10 days ago when graphs began to tell their own story - the great pandemic container run does look to be running out...