Analyst Abstract

Dry Bulk

The topsy-turvy dry bulk market is showing signs of returning to its normal alignment. Supramaxes, the star performer of 2021, are seeing their earnings firepower wane finally.

The dry bulk market has been “upside down” compared to normal trading patterns, noted Stifel analyst Ben Nolan in a recent report.

Spot rates for capesizes averaged $18,100 per day in the year to date. Rates for supramaxes, which have less than a third of the capacity of capes, averaged 49% higher: $26,...