Analyst Abstract

Dry Bulk

Cape rates were down below $3,000 yesterday, compounding an absolute shocking August. A combination of slowing Chinese demand and easing port congestion have made for one of the worst months on record, and puts the traditional stronger final quarter in doubt.

“Right now, the challenge in staking out an upward direction in capesize bulk carrier freight rates is two-fold,” argued analysts at Lorenzten & Co in a recent report. Any uptick is riding on an economic recovery in Chin...