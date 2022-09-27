Analyst Abstract

Dry Bulk

After a dire August, September has seen dry bulk fortunes rebound, and yet there are plenty of analysts, experts and data points suggesting no one should take a booming Q4 for granted. For sentiment, just look at dry bulk S&P prices this month - since the start of the month 10-year-old cape values have fallen 7.3% and the worst effected, handies, have fallen 8.7%, according to VesselsValue.

All eyes will be on China, dry bulk’s most important economy, in the coming days as Be...