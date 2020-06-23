Analyst Abstract

Dry Bulk

Last week saw historic jumps in the cape market as volatility returned and China’s stimulus funding on infrastructure kicked in, plenty then to chew on for analysts as we pick out the best of the month's research analysis. In the space of a week front-haul rates leapt five-fold to top $50,000 a day. Lorentzen & Stemoco noted a couple of weeks ago that the markets had the looks of a “classical” capesize bull run. How long rates can stay profitable has analysts split. Steel produc...