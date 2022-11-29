Analyst Abstract

Tankers

Tanker rates exploded this month, heading deep into six-digit dollars a day territory, leading experts at BRS to describe the numbers as “completely bonkers”. BRS, and others, believe the rally is sustainable as the northern hemisphere enters winter with much of the West avoiding Russian energy supplies.

Yesterday saw Jefferies raise its estimates and price targets across its tanker coverage universe.

“All tanker segments are positioned for outsized earnings including VLCCs, mi...