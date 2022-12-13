Analyst Abstract

Tankers

Greedy tanker owners might be forgiven for showing some level of disappointment in the opening fortnight of December in what was earmarked to be a pivotal month for the global carriage of crude.

OPEC+ met, more Russian crude sanctions rained in leading to a tanker logjam around the Bosporus, a pipeline closed in the US, while out east, China, the largest oil consumer in the world, finally threw off its zero-covid shackles.

The result? Rates for crude carriers did not skyrocket ...