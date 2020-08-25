Analyst Abstract

Dry Bulk

As the year progresses, the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the dry bulk shipping market in largely three ways, according to Lorentzen & Stemoco.

Most of the growth in dry bulk shipping volumes is coming from China, accepting nearly half of all seaborne volume.

Secondly, bulk carrier productivity has fallen. Stricter port regulations associated with crew change have altered trade patterns, increased ballasting and caused heightened congestion with nearly 5% of bulk carriers...