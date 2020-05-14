Home Sector Bunkering Anapo snaps up third bunker tanker for operations at Augusta May 14th, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Bunkering, Europe, Tankers

Augusta-based bunker supplier Anapo, part of Maxcom Petroli group, has just purchased a third bunker tanker.

Splash understands that the 1996-built, 2,400 dwt Mersey Spirit has just been handed over by World Fuel Services, which has been operating the vessel for many years and most recently in the port of Liverpool.

The price was not disclosed but is said to be around $1m. According to VesseslValue.com, the former owner of the Mersey Spirit formally was Henty Oil, a subsidiary of WFS.

The ship just sold is already in the port of Augusta and will shortly start operating alongside the other two bunker tanker already controlled by Anapo, the 1986-built Punta Azzurra and the 1985-built Punta Rossa.