Dry CargoEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

Anglo American orders dual-fuel capesize pair at Waigaoqiao

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 18, 2021
0 72 Less than a minute

Global mining Group Anglo American has placed an order at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for the construction of two LNG dual-fuel capesize bulk carriers.

The 187,000 dwt ships will adopt LNG as primary fuel and diesel as secondary fuel. Delivery of the ships are scheduled in 2023.

Anglo American operates a chartered fleet of around 30 bulkers. Last November, Taiwanese owner U-Ming ordered four 187,000 dwt bulkers at Waigaoqiao for a 10-year charter contract with Anglo American.

In the meantime, Anglo American announced plans to invest up to $330m in its Brazilian operations this year, most of which will be allocated to increase the productivity of its flagship Minas-Rio iron ore complex.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 18, 2021
0 72 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button