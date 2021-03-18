Anglo American orders dual-fuel capesize pair at Waigaoqiao

Global mining Group Anglo American has placed an order at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for the construction of two LNG dual-fuel capesize bulk carriers.

The 187,000 dwt ships will adopt LNG as primary fuel and diesel as secondary fuel. Delivery of the ships are scheduled in 2023.

Anglo American operates a chartered fleet of around 30 bulkers. Last November, Taiwanese owner U-Ming ordered four 187,000 dwt bulkers at Waigaoqiao for a 10-year charter contract with Anglo American.

In the meantime, Anglo American announced plans to invest up to $330m in its Brazilian operations this year, most of which will be allocated to increase the productivity of its flagship Minas-Rio iron ore complex.