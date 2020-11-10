Anglo American signs with U-Ming for LNG-fuelled cape series

Shippers getting owners to order gas-fuelled ships are increasing in number. Miner Anglo American revealed today it has tapped Taiwan’s U-Ming for four 190,000 dwt LNG-fuelled capes, which it will take on long term charter when they deliver from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in 2023.

Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American’s marketing business, said: “Anglo American is committed to reducing emissions from its ocean freight operations and to playing a leading role in shaping a more sustainable future for the maritime industry. Today’s agreement is aligned with Anglo American’s goal to be carbon neutral across our operations by 2040 – as we work to reduce emissions not only at our production sites but also along our entire value chain.”

The newbuilds, larger than conventional capes, will be flagged and registered in Singapore, which will also serve as their prime bunkering port.

U-Ming president C K Ong said, “U-Ming is committed to make the world a better place for our future generations. To achieve that, we are building a greener fleet using LNG, and to reduce GHG emissions and fuel consumption by improving vessel design and optimizing fuel efficiency.”

Anglo American is among the founding signatories of the Sea Cargo Charter – created by some of the world’s largest energy, agriculture, mining, and commodity trading companies, with the aim of establishing a standard methodology and reporting framework to allow charterers to measure and align their emissions from ocean transportation activities.

Splash reported recently that Total has selected Hafnia and Viken Shipping to charter LNG-fuelled newbuild aframax tankers as charterers increasingly call the shots in newbuild decisions.