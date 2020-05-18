Anglo-Eastern suffers ransomware attack

Anglo-Eastern, one of the world’s largest shipmanagers, has become the latest big name to suffer a cyber attack.

The company’s website remained down today as the Hong Kong-headquartered manager, with more than 600 ships on its books, moved to get its IT systems back in place, just one month after moving office (pictured) to new premises in Kowloon.

Splash understands the company was hit by a ransomware attack, which was quickly contained with no data lost.

In a note to clients sent over the weekend and seen by Splash, Anglo-Eastern said approximately 20% of its workstations and 10% of its servers were encrypted at the time of the attack. Each workstation and server will need to be individually quarantined, checked and declared safe before it can be returned to deployment. With more than 200 servers and 1,850 workstations, Anglo-Eastern warned the process to get back to normal operations would take time.

The company is the latest in a recent swathe of cyber attacks hitting big names in shipping. Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), the world’s second largest containerline, suffered a malware attack at its Geneva headquarters over the Easter weekend, while one of of Australia’s top transportation groups, Toll, has been hit by hackers twice in the space of three months this year.