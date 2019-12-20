Home Opinion Annual Review: The year shipping grew up December 20th, 2019 Sam Chambers Opinion

I’d say – with some considerable relief – that 2019 was the year shipping grew up. After the toughest decade imaginable, those that have made it to the end of this century’s angst-ridden teenage years are determined to be more in control of the 2020s.

Take the orderbook as a bellwether – during this year it fell to its lowest levels against the extant fleet this century. Admirable restraint? Or a reflection on the uncertain outlook, both markets-wise and regulatory?

When it comes to regulation, the biggest names in shipping decided firmly this year to take matters into their own hands.

Whether it was the creation of the Getting to Zero Coalition or this week’s news of a proposed $5bn bunker levy to go towards research and development of greener ships, shipowners got on a more united front foot this year, determined not to get enmeshed in another epic, years-long wrangle with regulators. That said, the new president of the European Commission and her Green New Deal will have put many in shipping on edge, fearful of regional rules.

Keeping to this more mature theme, while the global sulphur cap naturally dominated headlines all year long, it was noticeable how shipowners and operators, by and large, shrugged off the enormity of the impending change and just got on with preparations. Any cock-up that emanates in 12 days’ time is more likely to be down to the failings of the bunker suppliers.

The market vagaries endured by owners since the global financial crisis 12 years ago have meant that those that are still about know all about efficiency, conservatism and timing. The brutal times have also engendered consolidation on a scale hitherto never experienced in merchant shipping. A bonus of this consolidation has been that the shipping community is able to act more as one voice than before. Entering the next decade, this united, determined and proactive voice will be vital – the arrows will be slung shipping’s way in greater, more piercingly accurate volumes.

We've seen our readership grow by another 35% in 2019, launched our first subscription title, Splash Extra, while our Maritime CEO Forums made a European beachhead with our debut in October at the Monaco Yacht Club.

Going into 2020, our goals are the same as they have been every year since we founded Splash – to bring readers exclusive, incisive news, views and data – to be your one-stop shop for all maritime information.

Wishing all our readers a great festive season and hopefully some rather Roaring Twenties coming up!