Another Chinese leasing outfit makes shipping foray

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 20, 2021
Huaxia Financial Leasing has ordered a firm four 63,500 dwt ultramaxes at Chengxi Shipyard. The contract comes with options for four more vessels. Delivery of the firm vessels is expected across 2023 and 2024, according to Clarkson Research Services, cementing a very solid year for China’s Chengxi. Huaxia Financial Leasing is best known for its aircraft leasing business. The Chengxi orders mark its entry into shipping.

In related news, Taiwan Navigation has ordered a pair of 63,500 dwt ultramaxes at Japanese builder Oshima Shipbuilding, with delivery expected in 2024.

In total, Clarksons has tallied there have now been 1,621 newbuild vessels ordered in the year to date, up from 1,032 orders in 2020.

