Another Chinese yard attempts reactivation

Another shuttered Chinese shipyard is looking to reactivate amid a period where the global ship orderbook is swelling.

Jinhai Intelligent Manufacturing, formerly called Jinhai Heavy Industries, is seeking to rent out its yard to a fellow Chinese shipbuilder.

Zhejiang-based Jinhai was saddled with huge debts racked up by its parent HNA Group. It last delivered a ship back in 2019.

Founded in 2005 in the Zhoushan archipelago near Ningbo, Jinhai has eight docks, and focused on offering both newbuild and repair projects. Its largest dock allows for valemax bulk carriers, megamax containerships or VLCCs to be built.

China has seen many yards that sprouted up during the shipping boom of 2003 to 2008 reopen in the past 12 months including STX Dalian, now Hengli Heavy Industries, Weihai Samjin Shipbuilding and Rongsheng Heavy Industries, now rebranded as SPS Shipyard.

According to brokers Braemar, 2021-22 marked the most active period for the global shipbuilding industry since the 2006-08 and 2013-15 booms. As such, major yards’ forward cover now extends well into 2025-26.

Braemar analysis suggests globally shipyard capacity has shrunk by a third since 2010.

