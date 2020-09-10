Middle EastPorts and Logistics

Another giant fire breaks out at Beirut port

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 10, 2020
Another noxious fire has broken out at Beirut port. Splash understands a warehouse containing oil and tyres at Beirut port has burst into flames, sending vast plumes of black smoke into the sky, and causing considerable concern among the local population who are still coming to terms with last month’s giant explosion at the port, which killed more than 200 people and made 300,000 homeless.

This is the second fire to have erupted in the port area this week.

Companies that have offices near the port have asked their employees to leave the area.

Lebanese troops closed the major road that passes near the port, diverting traffic to other areas.

More than 100 firefighters are at the scene and army helicopters have been deployed to help fight the blaze.

