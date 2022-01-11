Another ONE vessel hit by container collapse

Japanese liner Ocean Network Express (ONE) has reported another container collapse on one of its ships. The accident happened onboard the 13,900 teu Madrid Bridge four days ago while the ship was passing through the North Atlantic en route to New York.

“Our immediate priorities are to ensure the safety of the crew, the vessel and the cargo on board. Delays to the vessel’s schedule are expected,” ONE stated in an update.

On November 30 2020, a stack collapse onboard another of the company’s ships, the ONE Apus, resulted in a massive series of insurance claims.

Container shipping has been battling a series of container collapses over the past couple of winters.