AsiaContainersOperations

Another ONE vessel hit by container collapse

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 11, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Maik Richter / MarineTraffic

Japanese liner Ocean Network Express (ONE) has reported another container collapse on one of its ships. The accident happened onboard the 13,900 teu Madrid Bridge four days ago while the ship was passing through the North Atlantic en route to New York.

“Our immediate priorities are to ensure the safety of the crew, the vessel and the cargo on board. Delays to the vessel’s schedule are expected,” ONE stated in an update.

On November 30 2020, a stack collapse onboard another of the company’s ships, the ONE Apus, resulted in a massive series of insurance claims.

Container shipping has been battling a series of container collapses over the past couple of winters.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 11, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button