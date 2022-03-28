AsiaOperationsTankers

Another Thai tanker explodes in Bangkok

March 28, 2022
Another tanker has exploded in the Thai capital with the loss of one life. The Ampar 8, a product tanker, exploded yesterday afternoon while mooring at the Bangchak depot the Chao Praya river. The ship was carrying 3,000 tons of oil when the accident happened. Equasis lists Bangkok-based Ayudhya Development as the owner of the 3,500 dwt ship.

A seafarer died and another three crew were injured. The ship drifted downstream on fire for around 5 km before it was able to anchor. Firefighters were able to put the blaze out after an hour.

Police said sparks erupted in the anchor windlass room prior to the explosion.

Another product tanker, the Smooth Sea 2, exploded in a similar area on March 9.

