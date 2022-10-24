Another two-week strike starts at Liverpool port

Liverpool dockworkers are downing tools for another two weeks from today as a bitter pay dispute between Peel Ports and trade union Unite shows no sign of resolution.

Peel Ports chief operating officer David Huck commented: “It’s hugely disappointing that Unite has staged yet another outdated show-of-hands mass meeting which has, very predictably, failed to support our improved 11% pay offer. This is the highest percentage increase of any port group in the UK by far and would see average annual pay rise to £43,275.”

The port has faced a number of strike actions in recent months with carriers forced to reroute calls to other ports around the British isles. Pay disputes also saw a strike at the country’s top boxport, Felixstowe, in the summer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Unite team negotiated in good faith with Peel Ports. But the talks ended in farce, with the deal agreed between Unite and senior management being pulled by the board. Strike action by our members and with the full support of Unite will go ahead. Peel Ports’ untrustworthy behaviour and its attempts to threaten the workforce are only escalating the dispute.”