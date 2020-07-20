Anthony Veder takes resale LNG carrier from Xinle Shipbuilding

Dutch owner Anthony Veder has acquired a resale newbuild 30,000 cu m LNG carrier from China’s Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding.
The vessel was originally ordered by Zhejiang Yuanhe Shipping in 2013 for a price of RMB650m ($93m) and named Yuan He 1 after the company secured a 15-year charter contract with PetroChina. The owner was later hit by a financial crisis and abandoned the vessel.
Anthony Veder has now taken over the ownership of the dual fuel LNG carrier and renamed it Coral Encanto. The price of the deal was not disclosed, and the vessel has a market value of $50.3m according to VesselsValue.
Anthony Veder is specialised in gas shipping, operating a fleet of 25 gas carriers of various types.