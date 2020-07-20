Anthony Veder takes resale LNG carrier from Xinle Shipbuilding

Dutch owner Anthony Veder has acquired a resale newbuild 30,000 cu m LNG carrier from China’s Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding.

The vessel was originally ordered by Zhejiang Yuanhe Shipping in 2013 for a price of RMB650m ($93m) and named Yuan He 1 after the company secured a 15-year charter contract with PetroChina. The owner was later hit by a financial crisis and abandoned the vessel.

Anthony Veder has now taken over the ownership of the dual fuel LNG carrier and renamed it Coral Encanto . The price of the deal was not disclosed, and the vessel has a market value of $50.3m according to VesselsValue.

Anthony Veder is specialised in gas shipping, operating a fleet of 25 gas carriers of various types.