Anti-Arctic shipping alliance grows

Eight more companies have agreed this week not to ship goods through the Arctic Ocean and signed the Arctic Corporate Shipping Pledge launched by Ocean Conservancy and Nike in October 2019. The new signatories include Ralph Lauren, Kuehne + Nagel, Puma, International Direct Packaging, Allbirds, Aritzia, Hudson Shipping Lines and Bureo.

The Arctic Shipping Corporate Pledge invites companies to not intentionally route ships or send goods through the region as part of a potential new global transshipment route.

A host of top containerlines have also pledged to avoid the Arctic in the last couple of months, while at the same time Russia has intimated it plans to develop its own container shipping operations to move goods from Asia to Europe via the Northern Sea Route.

Last month, the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual Arctic report card found that the remaining sea ice in the Arctic is, on average, less than half the thickness of sea ice 40 years ago.