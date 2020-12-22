Antong Holdings emerges from restructuring

Chinese domestic container shipping operator Antong Holdings has successfully completed a financial restructuring with its new owner.

The company entered into court-led restructuring in March and its administrators signed with Fujian Zhaohang Logistics Management, a joint venture between China Merchants Port Holdings (CMPH) and AVIC Trust, to conduct a restructuring in October.

Last month, Antong Holdings received restructuring funds of RMB4.527bn ($688m) from investors.

The company will now be led by Zheng Shaoping, vice general manager of China Merchants Port Holdings, after the Guo brothers stepped down.

Antong Holdings currently operates a fleet of 68 ships, of which 46 are self-owned.