Antong Holdings teams with CU Lines on the transpacific and Asia-Europe trades

Another Chinese liner is branching out from its domestic roots to the main east-west trades.

Antong Holdings-controlled Ansheng Shipping is deploying 12 ships onto the transpacific and Asia-Europe trade lanes, working in partnership with China United Lines (CU Lines).

Ansheng and CU Lines are the 21st and 23rd largest liners in the world, according to data from Alphaliner.

Chinese firms moving further afield has been a liner feature of the pandemic with the likes of CU Lines, BAL Container Line and Jin Jiang Shipping all now regular names on global trades. Singapore-based Transfar, in which Chinese online retailer Alibaba has a stake, has also spread its wings, to help fight the supply chain chaos that has dogged exports over the past two years. Taking a step further, one Chinese furniture manufacturer, Loctek Ergonomic, ordered a 1,800 teu boxship in January this year.